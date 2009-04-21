May Day with Makkal TV will start with a special programme, ‘Naalkaatti’, which unveils the historic importance of the International Labour Day. In Tamilkoodal, the programme at 7 pm, an interview with writers will be presented. It will be followed by a poetry forum ‘Vaervai Pookall’, on the uniqueness of workers across the world. It will be telecast at 8.30 am. At 10.30 am, the show ‘Sumaithaangi’, will discuss the life of the red-shirt clad railway porters. At 2.00 pm, Struggle for Motherland, a Russian fill will be telecast. The film captures the background of a freedom struggle. At 6.00 pm, a musical presentation of communist Jeeva’s poems will be presented as Isaiyamudhu. At the 7.00 pm show Ookolam, Dr Ramadoss visits his native place and goes down memory lane. Following this will be ‘Pudhiya Konangigal’ at 8.30 pm.

expresso@epmltd.com