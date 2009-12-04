Sushant bleeds on sets!

Sushant Singh Rajput aka Manav of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ (Zee TV) met with an accident last night while filming an action sequence. But the poor guy has to shoot today as the sequence has to be completed and will be aired tomorrow in the one hour special episode of the show.

Our close source from the sets informs us, "The shoot was of a jail sequence where Sushant is hanged into tube tyres and is badly beaten up by some cops in the jail. Unfortunately, during that scene a pointed star which is pinned on the uniform of the actor who plays the cop caused a deep injury in Sushant’s ear, causing the ear to bleed."

"But soon the doctor was called and proper treatment was given to the actor. Since the scene was too long and the shoot for it has not finished till now the poor injured guy has to attend the shoot even today," our source adds.

We called Sushant aka Manav of the show to ask about his well-being and he said, " It was really very bad yesterday when I injured my ear but now its fine as the wound has healed to some extent. Hope we complete our shoots on time for the Maha episode which has to be aired tomorrow."

All's well that ends well, isn't it?