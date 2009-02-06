MUMBAI: Ageless actress Rekha, who has often refused to do television in the past and is still against blogging, says the need to connect with fans has finally prompted her to step on to the small screen.

"I know I have said many times in the past I won't do television," said Rekha. "But there's a demand for me to be on television. So, yes, I'm finally taking the plunge."

But she isn't divulging her precise plans for the home medium.

"I've already formulated what I want to do. It's nothing that has been seen on television before. No talk show or game show for me, thanks. It's something entirely unique. But until I decide on the channel and other details, I'd like to keep it under wraps. As you know this world is filled with clones, copycats and wannabes," Rekha told IANS in an interview.

What about blogging as a means of communicating with fans?

"I'm computer illiterate. I believe the internet has got every photograph and every detail of my life. But no blogging for me, thank you.

"I feel, why go through four hours of agonising notes, six hours of censoring and deleting, and then to go through the heartbreak of having it appear and have people pounce on you. I don't have the time for that," Rekha said.

She rues the era of instant communication.

"The irony is we've become accessible to everyone except to ourselves. That connect with the self is being lost in today's world. The internet doesn't connect you to yourself. Why is everyone looking for answers outside the world?"

But Rekha admires Amitabh Bachchan's blogging skills.

"He pours his soul into his roles, and now into his blog. He deserves so much more. We should stop questioning his professional decisions. If we stop questioning him, mera jeevan safal ho jayega (my life will be successful)."

At 54, Rekha feels young as ever.

"Do you know I was born on Dussehra day? I turn 55 by the calendar this birthday. But my soul's age goes back to when I was 27. I remember what I felt at 27. That's when I became my own person, a woman of the world. I knew what I wanted in life. I fell in love with life."

Tell her she must be seen in the public eye more often and Rekha corrects you.

"I got a very big honour from IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association). I felt such warm, joy and peace. I attended Bharat Shah's son's engagement. I enjoy every moment of my life. Tell me what else you want from me?

"On my birthday I went to the temple. That again was a public appearance. If you still think I'm a recluse, what can I do. There's nothing that I don't enjoy, including the so-called negativity. One has to observe and apply every experience of my life. If you don't absorb the experiences of life, you haven't lived."

She refuses to comment on the recent films.

"I don't have an opinion about those films because finally it's someone else's craft. Speaking for myself and my films, whatever I could do, I've done. The shooting of every film is a learning experience. Going to a film set is like cuddling up in a mother's godee (lap). Familiar smells, sounds and comfort zone, but it spoils you. You take it for granted."

The actress has proved her mettle in both commercial and parallel cinema. She achieved commercial success by giving hits like "Ghar", "Khubsoorat", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar" and "Khoon Bhari Maang". Rekha received critical appreciation for her performances in films like "Umrao Jaan", "Silsila", "Kalyug" and "Ijazat".

