Well it’s a big twist in the tale of Sony’s the new reality show Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao as one of the contestant’s Negar Khan is replaced by Fiza Chand Mohammad. This change was decided at the eleventh hour when they were just about to begin the shoot.

Our little birdie chirped from the jungle, “Negar Khan could not get the working visa and thus we had to shelve her at the last moment.”

“The channel has approached many celebs from and outside the industry and one of them was Fiza. She was recently in the news for her marriage and later abandoned by her husband Chand Mohammad. People know her and thus it was decided to take her in the place of Negar,” adds our jungle source.

The show is grabbing eyeballs even before the starts. It seems the channel have lots of masala this time to generate a great TRP. Let’s see from July 13, if Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao lives up to the hype...

- Rachana Trivedi/ Sampurn Media