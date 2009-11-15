LONDON: Peter Andre, who split from wife Katie Price earlier this year, says he is celibate and avoids talking about sex because it will leave him feeling "frustrated".

The singer's divorce from Price was finalised last month. He insists he is currently celibate but is too busy to even think about sleeping with anyone new.

"I've been celibate before in my life. It clears the mind. I don't really want to talk about sex, to be honest. It'll make me frustrated. I honestly haven't got time to think about sex. It's not that I don't think about it, but I don't dwell on it," contactmusic.com quoted Andre as saying.

The 36-year-old also admitted he is too wary of getting close to anyone to start a new relationship.

"It's a case of once bitten, twice shy. It'll take me a long, long time before I'm interested in anything like that. I just want to have fun," he said.

Despite his cautiousness, Peter isn't short of female attention, but insists he would never date a fan.

"Don't get me wrong - there are some gorgeous, gorgeous girls who come to the signings, there's no doubt about that. But it's a different kind of love that I have for them," he said.