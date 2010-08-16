MUMBAI: Hyderabad-based Sreeram Chandra has won the fifth season of music reality show ‘Indian Idol 5’ and was awarded by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The 24-year-old singer pipped Rakesh Maini from Agra and Bhoomi Trivedi of Baroda to win the contest. Sreeram has been consistently performing well on the show and receiving compliments galore from the Who's Who of the Indian music industry.

His victory on the show has landed him Rs.5 million cash, one-year contract with Sony BMG, a Tata Winger car, and for the first time, a chance to sing a song in a Yash Raj Films' project.

For Sreeram, winning the title on India's Independence Day is a special feat.

Before winning the title, Sreeram said, "Independence Day has always been important. If I win, I will feel lucky that I have received my identity on a day when my country celebrates its independence. For the rest of my life I will celebrate this day as my victory day."

The finale, held at the Filmistan Studios here, saw a mélange of celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Richa Sharma, Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and to top it all Bollywood's Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, who is set to host quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 4’.