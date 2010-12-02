BANGALORE: Tune into Discovery Turbo for some of the most exciting rides across the globe. The channel will also take you onto world’s most expensive rides and will also share some information regarding these speed machines.



Drift Style

The series on December 4 at 9 pm showcases the excitement and the speed from the Formula Drift racing series and the world of competitive drift racing. It’s Formula Drift — so slide into the sofa and settles into the side to experience the thrill of a lifetime. Follow the drivers as they drift way through places, all in the name of pride.

World’s Most Expensive Rides

Experience uber luxury as the show reveals some of the most-expensive rides that one can buy — from expensive cars to motorbikes to air planes. From an armoured car that screams luxury and boasts everything from night-vision cameras to armour plating that can stop an AK47 to an RV with acres of bling. Hold your breath and get ready to be blown away with these luxuries on December 5 at 11.30 pm.

bngexpress@expressbuzz.com