ABOUT two decades after he ruled the runway as India’s first supermodel, Milind Soman likes to keep things low key. The reticent good looker in his mid-forties — he is 44 to be exact — makes sporadic appearances in films, moonlights as TV producer and part-time reality show judge, and runs for a cause (news channel NDTV’s Greenathon).

He also does the odd commercial (a forgettable ad for Just for Men) and has made it to several magazine covers recently.

But for the most part, Soman likes to keep the media at arm’s length. Whether this has anything to do with the interest generated by his relationships — failed or otherwise — is something the Mumbaiite does not want to comment on. Here’s what the dashing actor had to say this time

You have defied convention when it comes to your choice of films. Be it Tarkeib, Bheja Fry, Agni Varsha or Bhram… you hardly play the typical Bollywood hero.

Yes, I have consciously tried to experiment with different genres. I was never interested in being a ‘Bollywood lover boy’ anyway. My criteria remain that I should feel deeply for the theme of the film. In that sense I have become choosy about the roles I do.

But they seldom make an impact at the box-office.

As I mentioned earlier, it really doesn’t matter to me as I have never wanted a career in Bollywood. I am happy with my choices and I stick to them. Even my next Hindi release, 27-13.20 Nakshatra by debutante director Mohan Salavkar is one such film and I play a policeman in it.

You have come a long way from your early days as a national swimming champion.

Yes, I was a champion for four years in a row from 1984. Then I lost the competitive urge and started looking for options. I even contemplated going abroad to pursue marine engineering. During this time, my model friend Bijoy Jain sent me for one of his campaigns. It was for a suitings company but after I had tried on the suits, I was rejected, as I looked too young! But modelling was at a primitive stage back then. The fashion industry didn’t have the glamour it has now. Later, Ratna Behl called me up and asked me to slip on some shirts and get photographed.

She was ready to pay Rs 50,000 for this — an unimaginable sum even in today’s context. So, I started my modelling career with Thakersay Fabrics in 1989, at a time when Indian fashion was at a nascent stage.

And you went on to steal a million hearts.

Perhaps designers found my thin, dark look to be different from the stereotype.

Photographers and designers started promoting me and I was soon labelled India’s first supermodel. But I shouldn’t take credit for this tag, because there were few models around. I am an old-timer; in fact, I have been a judge on the panels of pageants that have catapulted the careers of Bipasha (Basu), John (Abraham) and Dino (Morea).

Two decades ago, the general perception was that models couldn’t act. You too were criticised for your wooden delivery in initial films.

I don’t pay attention to such presumptions, which are all built by t h e media. You simply can’t make such general statements; there is no basis in it.

Why can’t models act? In fact, some of today’s biggest actresses were former supermodels.

You recently judged the Kingfisher calendar. Photographer Atul Kasbekar says the calendar has been an eye opener for Bollywood heroines, as they are no longer shy about wearing a bikini on film.

The calendar is very well shot and neatly marketed. But I don’t agree with Atul; in the ’60s, Sharmila Tagore wore a bikini, as did Dimple (Kapadia) in Bobby.

Kasbekar mentioned the possibility of a men’s calendar in the next decade.

Do some names come to mind?

None. Those with great bodies might not be good looking and vice versa.

bngexpresso@expressbuzz.com