MUMBAI: Bollywood bombshell Mallika Sherawat, who is making her foray into television with dance show "Chak Dhoom Dhoom", made members of the media dance with her on the launch event of the show here Wednesday.

Mallika, who is one of the judges on the show along with actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi and ace contemporary dancer Terence Lewis, made her entry at the event, dancing on her hit track "Maiyyan maiyyan". She was clad in a short red sleeveless dress.

After that, she urged members of the media to join her on the stage and shake a leg with her. Many journalists obliged and danced with the actress on the song "Main talli ho gayi".

"The press has always made me dance on their tunes but today (Wednesday) I wanted to do something different and make the press dance instead," Mallika said.

While Jaaved couldn't be at the event, Terence joined the "Murder" and "Hisss" actress on the stage.

The show, which will showcase groups from all over the world, will be aired on Colors Jan 14 onwards. They will be judged on the basis of their choreography, timing, synchronization, team effort and appeal.