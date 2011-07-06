THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “History that is being taught is nothing but the version of the victorious. The versions of the defeated should also be heard,” said film star Prithviraj at a press meet held here on Tuesday. Prithviraj had made this comment when asked about the intention of producing ‘Urumi’.

Prithviraj was declaring the results of the essay competition based on his film ‘Urumi’. The competition, conducted for high school students, had the participation of thousands of students from across the State. The winners were decided on the basis of a debate for the five students who came up to the final round.

Vineetha K from HSS Chalavara, Palakkad, bagged the first prize comprising of a purse of Rs 1 lakh and a memento. The second prize comprising of Rs 50,000 and a memento was won by Chippy Varghese of St Antonys’ HSS, Ernakulam. Fida Yasmin of Government Higher Secondary School, Naduvannur in Kozhikode, won the third prize. The consolation prize was shared by Sruthi R of Government HSS, Mananthavady in Wayanad and Dani Abraham of the Holy Family International School, Chamampathal, Kottayam.

Mallika Sukumaran; director of ‘Urumi’ Santhosh Sivan; poet Murukan Kattakkada and Manju Abraham were also present at the press meet.

After ‘Urumi’, Prithviraj is all set to produce another movie, named ‘Indian Rupee’, which will be directed by Ranjith.