LONDON: Rock singer Bryan Adams is reportedly set to become a father for the first time, says a report.

The 51-year-old is said to be expecting a baby with his personal assistant, Alicia Grimaldi, reports telegraph.co.uk. "Bryan's personal assistant, Alicia Grimaldi, is expecting his baby in May," said rocker's friend and neighbour in Chelsea, London.

"Many of their friends still don't even know that they are a couple, but they are living together at his house," the friend added.

Alicia, daughter of a leading surgeon, Peter Grimaldi, helped to establish the Bryan Adams Foundation and is one of the four trustees of the charity.