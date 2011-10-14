Hrithik Roshan's small screen debut as a judge on reality dance show ‘Just Dance’ has garnered the maximum television rating points (TRPs). Even the charisma of Salman Khan in ‘Bigg Boss 5’ and the rugged Akshay Kumar in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 4’ couldn't pull his popularity down.

Hrithik, 37, was one of the judges on show with choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. The show opened at a cumulative rating of 4.7, which is the highest opening of a reality show this year, media research agency TAM said.

The finale was watched by 97 million viewers on October 1.

The much anticipated ‘Bigg Boss 5’ with Salman and Sanjay Dutt opened at 4.3 and Akshay's ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 4’ opened at 3.