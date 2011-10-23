French DJ David Guetta has been named as the best DJ in the world in an annual poll conducted by a music magazine.

Dutch star Van Buuren had held the number one position in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs rundown since 2008, but Guetta has now snatched the lead.

"I'm very happy. I was thinking it was going to be impossible for anybody to replace Armin Van Buuren as number one," contactmusic.com quoted the 43-year-old as saying.