NEW DELHI: Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham is so passionate about his bikes that he treats them like his babies.

John is a proud owner of the Yamaha R1 1000cc and V-MAX 1700 cc bikes, and often goes out for a ride late at night and has an in-depth, extensive knowledge about the engines.

"They're the most powerful machines in the country...in the world, because they belong to me! They are my babies," John said on BIG CBS Prime show "India's Sexiest Bachelor".

The episode will be aired Sep 10.

His biking passion has also made John record the sound of his Yamaha R1 and store it as his ringtone.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of his new film "Force", where he plays the role of a cop. The film, slated for release Sep 30, also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead.