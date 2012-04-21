Many know him as the handsome man who partners Jesse Randhawa, the former model-turned-actress. But Sandip Soparrkar should perhaps better be known as the man who brought authentic ballroom dancing to India. Having been raised in Germany and trained as a ballroom dancer, Sandip is the first Indian to have been certified by the Ballroom Dance Teachers Training School in Bonn Germany.

Here in the city to conduct a one-day workshop at a newly launched event management academy, we caught up with Sandip, for whom this visit was a homecoming of sorts.

The North-South factor

“It was really nice to do the workshop here as people down South actually know more about dance than people up North. They’re more interactive because they know more and it isn’t just ‘let’s get up and start dancing.’ You’d be surprised but most people in the North can’t even name two Indian classical dances,” starts off the dancer.

Back home

Talking about his journey, Sandip shares, “I’ve been on a long holiday since the past 10 and a half years, when I came to India. I had initially come down because my grand-father had passed away and haven’t left since. I’d come for three months and then my mother egged me stay for another three and going back never happened after that.”

A homecoming in a way, for Sandip is Telugu on his mother’s side and his grandparents were from Hyderabad, the Mumbai-based dancer twirled through his story explaining how he started off.

“Since I was here and I’d initially planned on taking up a dancing job that I’d left in Germany when I came here, I went to dance schools asking if I could join as an instructor. Western classical was an unexplored dance and anybody without any certification could set up a dance school. I was a certified dancer, so I thought why not?” And there has been no turning back since. With multiple dance studios in Mumbai and branches in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Delhi, Sandip Soparrkar’s Ballroom Studio is certainly here to stay.

Breaking the mould

Having learnt and mastered the Rhumba, Pasodoble, Tango and Salsa to name a few, besides ballroom dancing, Sandip’s agility lays in being able to switch between the dance forms as easily as he twirls his wife and dance-partner Jesse Randhawa. However, at this stage in his career, he’s found a challenge to conquer.

“I’ve always wanted to learn a classical dance form. When I was in Germany I didn’t have the opportunity and ballroom dancing was the only dance form available. So now I’ve finally come around to it and it’s been five months since I started learning Kathak.”

For someone who’s body is set and contoured to be perfect for western classical, it seems Sandip may have just bitten off more than he can chew. Laughing, he replies, “It is difficult because the body language is so different and sometime I feel so stupid standing behind little kids who get it so easily. But its something that I’ve always wanted to do, so I’m going to.”

Every dance is a story

Discussing the different dance style across the world, Latin and Spanish dances that are so passionate, American and European which are all about lines and posture, and Indian classical which is a completely different cup of tea, Sandip says the most intriguing thing about dance for him is the story behind them.

“Dance is a culture and every form has a story behind it. Understanding that story and dancing accordingly is what makes a good dancer. For instance, there’s the lazy hip move that actually from the farmers. They were bonded labour who were chained at the feet. Yet their spirit and enthusiasm at a good harvest moved them to dance and hence the lazy dance move came about. Knowing these stories adds so much more character to the way one would move.”

Dance as a culture in India

“People say India is learning so much more but I think we’ve always had these dance styles. We are however opening up more and the awareness is is also growing. When I initially started my studio, people would never dance with a partner they didn’t know. That was a huge culture shock for me because in Germany that wasn’t the case. But now, we’ve come a long way with these dance shows.”

Despite the optimism, Sandip shares a word of caution. “People should really stop treating these reality shows as lessons and should treat it for what it really is - a show. They are not the whole and sole guide to dancing. If you’re really interested, you should do your own homework.”