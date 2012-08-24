Did RGV almost wreck Randeep Hooda's career?

Express Features By

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda who’s basking in the success of 'Jism 2' feels that it’s important to have a good advisor to succeed in Bollywood.

While he considers Naseer a good advisor, it looks like he’s not so sure about Ram Gopal Varma, according to reports.

“Let’s say that an advisor is important. Naseerbhai gives me good advice. He once told me that ‘you’re trying to plan your career too hard… your script should make a mark’, and that’s when I decided to do that. I was on Ram Gopal Varma’s payroll for 35,000 per month for four years to not work with anyone else. He gave me a great movie after that. Beyond that, both of us couldn’t see a great movie together. I got better offers after that, but turned them down for silly reasons. Reasons which didn’t matter,” said Randeep.

Apparently, RGV discouraged the actor from taking up Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti and he admits that he was silly to turn it down.

“I was offered 'Rang De Basanti'. Ramu remarked that I wasn’t the leading man, asked how much money I was getting, etc… I got a lot of advice from a lot. I worked on eight films with first-time directors. I met many people, and each time I thought the person was my Martin Scorsese. Then there came a time when I stopped reading the papers or hanging out with filmi people. The lack of success can even make you look different. It takes the energy out of you and that’s what happened to me,” added the actor.

While Randeep’s first major film 'D' (directed by RGV) released in 2005, he bounced back with Milan Luthria’s 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai' (2010), after doing a series of flop films.

“Actually, Milan pulled me out of my hibernation. He coaxed me to do it. Today, I am very thankful to him for taking that decision for me,” feels Randeep.

After 'Jism 2', Randeep is looking forward to the release of Madhur Bhandarkar’s 'Heroine' next month. The actor is already working on other projects including Vishram Sawant’s Shooter, John Day and Rensil D’Silva’s next, to be produced by Karan Johar.

The actor is also the leading actor in Mahesh Bhatt’s 'Murder 3', replacing Emraan Hashmi. “Yes, I am pretty excited about doing 'Murder 3' as the script is brilliant,” Randeep had said.

On replacing Emraan, he says, “I am doing a film, not carrying a legacy forward. I have no issues with who did the role before me or who will do it later. Mallika Sherawat too is associated with Murder, so why isn’t anyone making a fuss about her not being in 'Murder 3'?”