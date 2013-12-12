Actress Files FIR Against 'Bigg Boss' Contestant Armaan Kohli

PTI By

British-Pakistani actress Sofia Hayat, who was recently evicted from celebrity game show 'Bigg Boss 7', has filed an FIR against fellow contestant Armaan Kohli alleging that she was manhandled and subjected to unparliamentary language by him inside the 'Bigg Boss' house.

"Following the complaint by Hayat, who was accompanied by her lawyer last night, an FIR was registered against co-contestant Armaan Kohli," Arun Chavan, Senior Inspector at Santacruz police station, told PTI.

After Hayat's statement was recorded, Kohli was booked under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), Chavan said.

Sofia also claimed that Armaan had even used unparliamentary language inside the house, police said.

"We have registered the FIR based on the complaint and forwarded it to the police station concerned in Lonavala for the purpose of investigation as the 'Big Boss' house is located in Lonavala," Chavan added.

The 29-year-old actress also tweeted: "Police report done. I'm exhausted with today!. the police have been amazing. Santacruz police have been very professional and courteous."

During her stay, Sofia had quarrel with fellow contestants Tanishaa, Ajaz Khan but her arguments with Armaan Kohli allegedly turned ugly and violent. During the show, she also demanded the eviction of Armaan for his unruly behaviour.