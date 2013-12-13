Actress Demi Moore has reportedly sold her engagement ring that she got from her third husband, actor Ashton Kutcher.



The 51-year-old, who had her identity remained hidden throughout the sale, is said to have sold the $250,000 jewellery to a high-end Beverly Hills jeweller earlier this month, reports radaronline.com.



"Ashton broke her heart. Anything that reminds her of him makes her sad, and she wants to be happy," a friend of the actress said.



The duo ended their marriage in 2011 and Kutcher filed for divorce in November last year. Their divorce was finalised last month.