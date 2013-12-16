Home Entertainment

Kamya Punjabi's 'Bigg Boss' Stint Ends

After a stay of 13 weeks, actress Kamya Punjabi bid adieu to the \"Bigg Boss - Saath 7\" house Saturday as she got evicted from the popular reality TV show. She was considered as one of the strongest contenders of the season.

Published: 16th December 2013 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2013 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

After a stay of 13 weeks, actress Kamya Punjabi bid adieu to the "Bigg Boss - Saath 7" house on Saturday as she got evicted from the popular reality TV show. She was considered as one of the strongest contenders of the season.

Kamya kept strengthening her spot in the show by giving tough competition to the other inmates during the tasks. A highlight was the recent 'Bigg Box' task where she stayed in a box for over 40 hours.

The actress maintained a cordial relationship with all the housemates, but she was seen to be especially close to actress Pratyusha Banerjee, who got evicted a few weeks ago.

Off late, Kamya also became good friends with actress Gauhar Khan with whom she had a few disagreements initially in the show. A single mother, Kamya also showcased her culinary skills and prepared delicious food for her fellow contestants within the limited ration that they were provided.

For now, the "Bigg Boss" inmates include Gauhar, Kushal Tandon, Tanisha Mukherji, Armaan Kohli, Sangram Singh, VJ Andy and Ajaz Khan. "Bigg Boss - Saath 7" airs on Colors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp