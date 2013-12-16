Kamya Punjabi's 'Bigg Boss' Stint Ends

IANS By

After a stay of 13 weeks, actress Kamya Punjabi bid adieu to the "Bigg Boss - Saath 7" house on Saturday as she got evicted from the popular reality TV show. She was considered as one of the strongest contenders of the season.



Kamya kept strengthening her spot in the show by giving tough competition to the other inmates during the tasks. A highlight was the recent 'Bigg Box' task where she stayed in a box for over 40 hours.



The actress maintained a cordial relationship with all the housemates, but she was seen to be especially close to actress Pratyusha Banerjee, who got evicted a few weeks ago.



Off late, Kamya also became good friends with actress Gauhar Khan with whom she had a few disagreements initially in the show. A single mother, Kamya also showcased her culinary skills and prepared delicious food for her fellow contestants within the limited ration that they were provided.



For now, the "Bigg Boss" inmates include Gauhar, Kushal Tandon, Tanisha Mukherji, Armaan Kohli, Sangram Singh, VJ Andy and Ajaz Khan. "Bigg Boss - Saath 7" airs on Colors.