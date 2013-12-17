Kangana Ranaut to Jive in 'Boogie Woogie'
Promoting films via television shows is in trend, and the makers of “Queen” are making no exception. Lead actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen shaking a leg in dance reality show “Boogie Woogie”.
Not only will the actress perform on the show, but she will also be seen mixing with the other contestants, said a statement.
The episode will be aired Saturday on Sony Entertainment Television.
Kangana was last seen in “Rajjo”, which received a lukewarm response at the box office.