Actress Courteney Cox is currently dating musician Johnny McDaid. The duo was spotted together at actress Jennifer Aniston's annual Christmas party.



They have been secretly seeing each other for a while now after meeting through mutual friend, singer Ed Sheeran, reports Bang Showbiz.



"Ed decided to set them up. They got on amazingly and have been dating ever since,” Grazia magazine quoted a source as saying.



Cox is best known her role as Monica Geller in comedy series “Friends”.