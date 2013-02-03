Jimmy Shergill seems to have broken every stereotype. Just when you pictured him as a romantic hero of Mohabbatein and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi, he goes on to play the unconventional hero of Haasil and Charas. And as you settle with his positive, tough character portrayal in Yahan and A Wednesday, he breaks away to play the anti-hero of Tanu Weds Manu and Saheb, Biwi Aur Ganagster. Is it a conscious effort to give a makeover to his image? “I just go with the flow. I take up roles that I find interesting and never say no to good scripts and good directors. Whenever a role excites me, I say yes,” he says. He has picked up author-based, character-driven roles in films, irrespective of their screen time. We wonder if he’s completely at ease with his choices or there’s a sense of insecurity at certain times. “Screen time does not bother me. I was already doing lead roles when Raju (Hirani) offered me the role of Zaheer for Munna Bhai MBBS. I loved it and said yes irrespective of the ‘length’ of the role. I guess I sparked off a trend of cameos in movies with that,” he said.

Jasjit Singh Shergill aka Jimmy Shergill was recently seen in Rajdjhani Express and Shadi Love Story (a Punjabi film that he also produced). “I had a lot of expectations from my Punjabi film, both as a producer and an actor. I am glad that it was well received by the audience and critics alike. I was really surprised to be appreciated by critics from Mumbai,” he said. It has been his conscious effort to produce and act in at least one Punjabi film a year since his first one in 2005, Manmohan Singh’s Yaaran Naal Baharan. After his first film, everyone expected him to say goodbye to Punjabi films. But he never looked back, realising the potential of Punjabi films. “I was overwhelmed with the reaction that I received, not only in India but also abroad, especially from audiences in Canada and New Zealand. Those 40 days of shooting for this film changed a lot for me. What has started as a professional decision turned into purely emotional choice. I was born in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh but am a Punjabi boy at heart after all,” he added.

We may think this ‘boy’ from Punjab loves to sport moustache in his movies but he has a different take on his looks. It was director Shoojit Sarkar who suggested him to grow a moustache for Yahan. “Once I knew that he was convinced about the look, I didn’t questioned him,” he added. He believes in getting under the skin of a character. He had a rugged look in Maachis, his first film and a clean shaven one for his next, Mohabattein. “Adi (Aditya Chopra) thought of this look and there I was, playing a romantic young man. A look is all about the character that I play,” he said. But we did see him in a sedan’s advertisement with a moustache. Was that a part of the plan? “It was a pure coincidence. The moustache was never a part of the plan. There was no way that I could shave off my moustache for the advertisement as I had a photo shoot lined up for Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. The advertisers agreed and luckily it worked for me, didn’t it?” he asks.

The year 2013 looks rather promising for the actor with Special Chabbis and a Punjabi film Rangeelay to hit the screens first. It will be followed by the sequel, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns and Bullet Raja, both directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia whom he fondly calls ‘Tishu’. Bullet Raja according to him is a complete masala film, the Tighmanshu Dhulia style. Given the long list of movies that he has done with the director, he seems to share a special bond with him. “I believe there has to be trust between the director and an actor, and I completely trust him. We have shared a great rapport right from our first film together, Haasil,” he added. It’s because of this trust and comfort level that they could complete the shoot for Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster in less than a month. “Why I love working with him is because he craftily takes out different shades of acting from me. It may sound outlandish, but given a chance I would love to do all my films with him (laughs). I believe he is one of the finest directors we have today…and actor too,” he said. They often catch up at Dhulia’s office or their homes.

Acting, producing…what’s next, directing films? “Well, I don’t see myself donning that hat, at least not yet,” he answered.