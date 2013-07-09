Actor Faisal Khan is back to what he loves -- he has performed a classical dance sequence for TV show "Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap", in which he plays young Maharana Pratap.



Faisal rose to fame as winner of dance reality show "Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 2", so he loves the fact that he is getting to showcase his skills on TV again.



He performed for the sequence under the tutelage of veteran choreographer Madhav Kishenji, 73.



"I'm happy to go back to dancing and Madhav Kishenji is so energetic at this age too. It was an honour to learn from him," Faisal said in a statement.



The show airs on Sony channel.