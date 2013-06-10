Acting was not a part of model Vishakha Singh’s plans. Then she was offered a Telugu romantic movie, Gnapakam, in 2007 and she decided to take the plunge. Though the movie received bad reviews, Singh was identified for her talent and good acting. Following several modelling assignments, she signed up for Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. But her biggest and bravest move in the industry was last year, when she co-produced Peddlers, which was screened at the 65th Cannes Film Festival. Currently co-producing Shlok Sharma’s Haramkhor with Guneet Monga and the production house, AKFPL (Anurag Kashyap Films Pvt Ltd), the pretty woman is also busy on the acting front. After the Tamil comedy Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya earlier this year, comes the Malayalam Motorcycle Diaries, also starring Kunchacko Boban and in Bollywood, Fukrey, Ankur Arora Murder Case and Bhajathe Raho. More from the actress who names Sholay’s Basanti as her ideal role:

The challenges of being an actress and producer?

It is a great time to be in the industry and to work with a bunch of like-minded people. When you are co-producing a film, you are at minimum risk. The audience’s taste is changing and it is good to be able to do something different.

The trailer of Fukrey has been well received. Who is it targeted at?

It is about four ‘fukrey walle’ (jobless people). I am the only one who is a ‘non fukra’ among them. I play a teacher and am Ali Fazal’s (3 Idiots) love interest. The movie itself targets the youth.

You have two movies releasing on the same date?

Both Fukrey and Ankur Arora Murder Case are scheduled to release on June 14. The latter is about how a boy dies on the operation table due to medical negligence. I play a medical intern who takes modern decisions. And in my other movie, Bhajathe Raho, I play a typical Punjabi girl.