ABC is planning a spinoff of its fairytale drama "Once Upon a Time" for next season as well as an action-adventure series based on the Marvel Comics universe. That show, "S.H.I.E.L.D.," comes from hit-maker Joss Whedon.

ABC announced its programming plans on Friday.

New comedies include "Mixology," which focuses on singles looking for love, and "Trophy Wife," starring Bradley Whitford and Marcia Gay Harden.

Another comedy, "Super Fun Night," stars and was written by Rebel Wilson ("Bridesmaids"). "Back in the Game" stars Maggie Wilson as a single mom who, with her son, moves back in with her cranky, ex-athlete dad (James Caan). "The Goldbergs" is a family comedy set in the 1980s.

New dramas also include "Killer Women," about Texas Rangers — including a lone woman Ranger — in the violent Texas frontier.

"Mind Games" pairs Steve Zahn and Christian Slater as brothers and partners in an agency committed to solving clients' problems through psychological manipulation.

"Lucky 7" focuses on seven New York City gas-station employees chipping into a lottery pool for months with high hopes. "Betrayal" pits two lovers on opposite sides of a murder investigation.

And on "Resurrection," the citizens of Arcadia, Mo., find their lives changed forever when deceased loved ones start to return.

Among its plans, the network is saying farewell to cancelled series "Happy Endings," ''Body of Proof" and "Malibu Country."

The network is bringing back 10 current series including "Once Upon a Time," ''Modern Family," ''Scandal," ''Grey's Anatomy," ''Castle" and "Nashville."

The official unveiling of ABC's fall schedule takes place Tuesday.