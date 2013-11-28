Elton John: Reality TV Stars Hungry for Fame

IANS By

English singer Elton John says reality TV stars should be assassinated because they are so hungry for fame that they will do anything to be in the limelight.



"With reality television, you get all these nightmare people who want to be successful, when you really want them to be assassinated," John said on BBC World satellite radio.



The 66-year-old singer's 31st studio album "The Diving Board" deals with issues surrounding entertainers finding fame young, thinks there are many talented individuals who end up spiralling out of control because they would do anything for fame, reports contactmusic.com.



Giving details about his album, he said: "It is about someone who is attracted to fame no matter what. They want fame whatever the consequences, and they will do anything to get there."