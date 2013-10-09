Rapper Jayceon Taylor, popularly known as The Game, has feelings for television presenter Khloe Kardashian.



Khloe is married to basketball player Lamar Odom and the couple has been living separately ever since the news of latter's drug addiction surfaced.



The Game has been supportive of Khloe during her personal crisis, reports radaronline.com.



"Jayceon has made no secret that he has very strong feelings for Khloe, beyond friendship," said a source.



"Nothing inappropriate has happened, Jayceon respects the fact she is still married, but he is definitely waiting in the wings, hoping Khloe pulls the plug on her marriage to Lamar," the source added.



Recently, Khloe and The Game were seen enjoying a game of bowling.