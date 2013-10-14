Singer Robbie Williams, who rejoined Take That band in 2010, admits that he hates all rival male pop stars his age, except Canadian singer Michael Buble.



“Anyone my age and doing my job, I invariably don’t like them because I’m competitive and jealous and petty. But with Michael it’s different,” dailystar.co.uk quoted Williams as saying.



“He’s the link to a glamorous past that I wish I’d have been part of. He’s the pro’s pro and I love him to bits,” added the 39-year-old.



Williams and Buble, 38, recently sang “Soda Pop” together.