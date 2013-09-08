Pop star Jessie J says singer Adele is an "unstoppable character" and she could see her star quality when they went to school together as teenagers.



The “It's My Party” singer went to BRIT School with Adele when they were both teenagers, and said even then “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker oozed star quality, reports contactmusic.com.



Jessie explained: "Adele is like this unstoppable character. She's amazing. I remember being at school with her and she had this aura about her that was a star and I'm really proud of her. It's like females UK, everyone is doing so well at the moment."