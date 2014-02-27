The second season of Aamir Khan's talk show "Satyamev Jayate" is set to go an air Sunday in six different languages on Star. It aims to empower viewers to participate in an action-oriented change and the Bollywood star describes the making of the show as a "a journey of learning and revelation".



The tagline for the show is "Jinhe desh ki fikr hai" (those who care for the country) and it aims to educate, engage and empower audiences to participate in an action-oriented change. It will be seen running through the year with an innovative programming approach.



South Indian superstar Mohanlal has also come on board as a brand ambassador for the show in the south.



"I am excited about the new season of 'Satyamev Jayate', a show that is extremely close to my heart," Aamir said in a statement.



"It was a journey of learning and revelation, a tough one for me to tread on but am extremely happy with what we have managed to do this season, in bringing forward relevant and key social issues that matter to the people of this country."



"Satyamev Jayate" will be simultaneously beamed in six languages on Star Plus, Star World, Star Pravah, Star Vijay, Asianet, Star Utsav, Doordarshan and a deferred telecast at 1.00 p.m. on ETV Telugu.



The first tranche in March will see five episodes being aired.