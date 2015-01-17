On the last episode of Big Boss Halla Bol, Karisma Tanna and Upen Patel were seen lip locking after the lights was put off.

Upen Patel who has made his second entry into the house after being evicted was seen flirting with Karishma Tanna from the moment he entered the house for the second time. Karishma, who was missing her friend after his eviction was the happiest contestant when he came back.

UP has also asked KT that he want to put a ring in here finger to which she responded casually and is seen blushing on every gesture of UP towards her.

Karishma Tanna who snapped at Rahul Mahajan for flirting with her and accused him for spoiling her image on the national television was seen enjoying Upen’s attention.

As per Dimpy Mahajan, Upen has proposed Karishma. She also added that KT is not happy with her boyfriend which is why she will sort out things with her boyfriend as soon as she comes out of the reality show and will look forward to the brewing relationship.

When asked about her thoughts on marrying UP, KT said she will think about it after spending some more time with UP after the show ends.

The glass walled house is witnessing many fights and emotional mist in the air blowing within the walls but only time will tell how much of it is going to last in the coming final two weeks.

Big Boss Halla Bol is telecasted on the colorstv every evening at 9 PM.