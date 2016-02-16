DARJEELING: Actor Rannvijay Singh, best known for hosting adventure reality TV show "Roadies" for over 10 years, says he will never be a part of "Bigg Boss" as it does not appeal him.

Rannvijay said currently he is into producing shows and web series, and does not have the time to invest in a show like "Bigg Boss".

"I have been offered 'Bigg Boss' for seven straight years... every year. I refused, every year. But in the last couple of years, I guess they have got the hint," Rannvijay told PTI.

"I don't have the time. I produced shows like 'Squadron’, 'RannVJRun'... So, I have to do a lot of things. I am also married. I don't want to go to 'Bigg Boss'. The show doesn't appeal to me at all. I do 'Roadies'," the 32-year-old actor said.

Rannvijay has done films like Salman Khan-starrer "London Dreams" and "Action Replay", featuring Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but the actor feels no pressure to do more movies just for the sake of it.

"I've done three Punjabi and seven-eight Hindi films. Whether they did well or not is not the question. I will only do things that I want to and not because people want me to do a movie."

The actor was all set to join the Indian Army after passing the exams and clearing the medical test, before he participated in the first season of 'Roadies' in 2003 and emerged as a finalist.

Post his win, he has been associated with the show as a host and a gang leader, a concept introduced in the last season of the series.

The upcoming 13th season, titled "Roadies X4", will again see Rannvijay as a leader besides three other team heads-- actress Neha Dhupia, actor Karan Kundra and "Bigg Boss 9" winner Prince Narula.