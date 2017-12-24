BAREILLY: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra's fans in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly were left heartbroken as she failed to attend a university’s convocation ceremony.

The actor, who was invited to be honoured with a doctorate degree at Bareilly International University’s first ever convocation ceremony, could not reach her hometown due to bad weather.

According to sources, her flight could not take-off from Delhi because of bad weather in the capital.

After a long wait, the chief guest and Union Minister Dr Harshwardhan gave away medals and certificates to the students.

Priyanka, however, tweeted a video from the airport apologising for her absence and wishing students luck for their future.

In the heartwarming video, she also remembered her ‘sweet and sour’ memories with the city where she lived in her childhood.

She promised she would visit the historic city very soon.