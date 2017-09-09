NEW DELHI: Sunny Deol doesn't want to be a part of the race to be the No. 1 star in Bollywood. The actor says he would rather show his talent as an artist than focus on attaining stardom.



With acting in his genes, Sunny, son of veteran actor Dharmendra, entered Bollywood with "Betaab" in 1983. He says he was never part of the race in the industry.



"There never has been competition. We make it into a competition. It is not a sport that (we have to see) who will cross (a line) to come first and who will come second. I don't take it as a competition. I never took it as a competition. I came as an actor... as your films start getting successful you become a star. But I still prefer to be an actor (rather than a star)," Sunny told IANS over phone from Mumbai.



"When you are an actor, nothing bothers you because you are enjoying your work," he added.



After spending over three decades in the industry, Sunny says he still has miles to go.



"I never look back at the journey because it is still on. I never take a pause to look back and go down memory lane... I like to take every day as a new day and move ahead. I have done so many films. I have enjoyed all the work that I have done," the actor said.



Sunny says "as an actor you get to do something new every time" and the profession never bores you.



"It is not a nine-to-five job where you are not enjoying yourself... We don't see if it is a Saturday or a Sunday or religious holiday or any public holiday. That is the kind of madness we have in our field. We love it and enjoy it," he added.



From being a lover boy, a spy, an army officer to an action hero, Sunny has done varied roles in his career and given hits like "Border", "Damini", "Chaalbaaz", "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" and "Ghatak".



But he made a place for himself as an action star of Bollywood with lines like "Dhai kilo ka haath", "Tarik pe tarik", the hand-pump scene being etched in the minds of one and all till date.



The actor is seen doing more of action-comedy roles like "Jo Bole So Nihaal", "Yamla Pagla Deewana" and "Poster Boys", which released on Friday.



"Poster Boys", which also stars Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, is a story of three men who are shocked to find their photos being used as part of a vasectomy campaign. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, actor Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti Talpade.



Sunny says choosing more of action-comedies is not a conscious step.



"It is what comes to you... At the end of the day, we are hunting for scripts and subjects and, so far, the ideas which have come across, which are interesting, have been these ones," he said.



The actor will be launching his son Karan with "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas". Clearly, acting runs in their family.



"When my dad came into the industry, he did various kind of films and was not too choosy... I love films, I enjoy acting... That is how even Bobby (brother) came and that is how even my son is going to enter.



"We basically want to enjoy rather than become stars. If your work is good, you are acknowledged for it and people love you for it."



At the moment, Sunny says he is busy with his son's film.



"That is my utmost priority and between that, as an actor, whenever I can do bits and pieces, I do. But at the moment, I am focused on that," he added.