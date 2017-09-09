GREATER NOIDA: A day after setting the stage on fire in Mumbai, American DJs and production duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall on Friday night regaled electronic dance music (EDM) lovers here with a power packed gig.



Even the hot temperature did not dampen the spirit of the crowd at the India Exposition Mart. They danced and lip synced to the duo's popular tracks like "Closer" and "Don't let me down".



The duo also waved the Indian flag, the same way they did at their Mumbai gig and went all out to ensure that their fans have a blast at the road to ULTRA show, brought as part of independent festival brand ULTRA Worldwide in India for the first time.



The Chainsmokers also played their version of DJ Calvin Harris's hot track "How deep is your love", famous rock anthem "We will rock you" by Queen, a rendition of "Enthrall", "Song with Fire" and the track "Memories" from their new album.



There was a surprise too. The Chainsmokers got a text message from American rapper Snoop Dogg, who requested them to play songs from his new album, "Neva Left".



The Grammy Award-winning artists, who had first performed in India three years ago, ended their set with "Yellow vs Don't let me down" and hailed the fans for handling "1000 f***ing degrees here". The appeal of the electronic music gig was enhanced by cutting-edge stage production as well as stunning visuals and tons of spectacular fireworks.



Karan Singh of Percept Live, the organiser of the show said: "We hope to bring this property to the country again due to the massive response from the fans. There was a phenomenal response from Mumbai and New Delhi."



In the run up to the headlining act, the first to take the stage was Indian DJ Siana Catherine, followed by DJ Mykris, Sam Feldt, Lost Kings, Getter, Rezz, Slushii, who delivered electrifying sets to get the audience grooving.

