Home Entertainment

Assamese film 'Village Rockstars' wins Best Feature Film

Set in Rima's own village Chhaygaon near Guwahati, "Village Rockstars" is the story of "poor but amazing children" who live a fun-filled life.
 

Published: 13th April 2018 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2018 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Village Rockstars'. (Youtube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a breakthrough moment for Assamese cinema, Rima Das' directorial "Village Rockstars" was named the Best Feature Film at the 65th National Film Awards here on Friday. It is after 29 years that an Assamese film has won the honour.

Jahnu Barua's "Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai" had won the award last in 1987.

Set in Rima's own village Chhaygaon near Guwahati, "Village Rockstars" is the story of "poor but amazing children" who live a fun-filled life.

The film opens with the children having fun as a rock band. As the story progresses, it captures the whole gamut of fun that these rural children are having despite living a life of poverty and deprivation.

Rima has also won the Best Editing honour for "Village Rockstars", which has won the Best Child Artist honour for Bhanita Das. It has also been recognised for Best Location Sound Recordist Mallika Das' work.
 

The Best Assamese Film award went to Utpal Borpujari for "Ishu".

Borpujari is ecstatic about the win.

"I am very happy to win this award as 'Ishu' is my debut feature film. I am happy for my cast and crew who supported me throughout," he told IANS.

He is also emotional about the victory of "Village Rockstars".

"I am more happy about 'Village Rockstars' because after 29 years, an Assamese film has won the Best Feature Film Award.

"What is more special about 'Village Rockstars' is that it is a totally independent film which Rima Das made with her own resources with a very small crew. For such a film to win the National Award is a big achievement. This film has been widely acclaimed in international film circles," Borpujari said in a statement.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assamese film Village Rockstars Best Feature Film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp