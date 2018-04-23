BHUBANESWAR: Odia film and opera actress Usasi Misra has claimed that she was manhandled and molested by three persons at Derang village in Odisha's Angul district, where she was to perform.

The actress lodged a complaint at the Kaniha police station, stating that while she and her managers were trying to reach the venue on her car to perform at an opera on Sunday night, a person used slangs and acted in an indecent manner.

Police said that a man and his two sons allegedly manhandled the actress.

"We talk of general women being safe where a media figure like me is not safe. This man manhandled, bad mouthed me and tried to rip my clothes," she said, adding, "I gave a good fight and saved myself."

Misra also claimed that later, while she was on stage, the man returned with a few others and stopped the performance, and it could only start an hour later after police intervention.

DIG (northern range) Narasingha Bhol said the investigation into the matter was underway and action would be taken against the guilty.