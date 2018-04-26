BOSTON: The first Boston International Film Festival of India (BIFFI), organised by BDCTV, will roll in September.

The announcement was made via a statement.

"Along with Hollywood, the Indian Film Industry is the biggest entertainment industry in the world. However, we do not have enough international Indian film festivals being held abroad despite the millions of Indians who live and appreciate Indian films," the organisers said.

The team is looking forward to encouragement from Indians across the globe.