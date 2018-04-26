KOCHI: History will be made today, as it has been 22 years since an international pageant of this stature was held in India. Gorgeous models from South Korea to Zimbabwe and everywhere in between will walk the ramp today, at Indulge Miss Glam World, presented by The New Indian Express. In a lead up to the grand finale of this beauty pageant, a panel of industry experts have been continuously assessing the models —who were crowned Miss Glam in each of their countries—on aspects such skincare, fitness, unique talents, social media prowess, etc, over the course of seven days.



Organised by Ajit Ravi, a choreographer and an entrepreneur who has created several pageants including Miss Asia in the past decade, the event promises to be a spectacle in more ways than one. “Indulge Miss Glam World will cement India’s place on the international pageant circuit. Last time a similar global event occurred in India was way back in 1996, when the Amitabh Bachchan Corpor-ation Ltd had organised the 46th edition of Miss World at Bengaluru,” states Ravi, the chairman of the Pegasus Event Production Company. He adds, “Indulge Miss Glam World will not have a bikini round, but we have various others rounds that will put the girls’ intelligence and talent to the test.”

Bringing their A-game

Widely considered the go-to names in fashion choreography, the Raut sisters, Alesia and Anjali, have been grooming all 40 contestants for the past week at the luxurious Kochi Marriott. The Russian-Indian supermodel duo—who previously trained models at popular events like Ms India — tells us that their sole aim is to help the girls along in their metamorphosis from being ‘just another belle’ to Indulge Miss Glam World.

Other grooming specialists involved are Sudakshana Thambi (yoga), and Sameer Khan (choreography). The knockout stage of the finale will consist of several rounds, including one where the models will show-case their national costumes, another called the ‘Red Cocktail’ round, and a third, that will see the girls donning white gowns. To find out more, head to the Adlux Convention Centre.

Today from 6-11 pm. Entry by invites only

