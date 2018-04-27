Home Entertainment

TNIE Miss Glam World 2018: Isha Talwar to crown winners

Actor Isha Talwar (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Beauties from 39 countries will set the stage on fire on Friday at the Miss Glam World 2018, being organised by The New Indian Express-INDULGE in association with Pegasus Events. The beauty pageant to be held at Adlux International Convention and Exhibition Centre is arguably the second international beauty contest to be held in the country after the one organised by Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) in 1996.

Isha Talwar, leading model and actor, will crown the winners. Contestants from Australia, Russia, France, South Korea, China, Mexico, Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries will try to out-glam each other for the crown. City girl Aileena Catherine, who was crowned Miss South India in 2015 and represented Kerala at Miss Diva 2015, will represent India.

The event will have no bikini round and has received approval from government departments and ministries. Entry to the event is purely by invitation. Ajit Ravi, the founder-owner of Pegasus Events, is the brain behind the event while The New Indian Express-INDULGE gives the event a wider reach and publicity.

Pegasus has been organising the conduct of Miss South India for the past 18 years. It organised the ninth edition of Miss Queen of India, besides Miss Asia and Miss Asia Global, to name a few. Medimix, Scotwilson, Kalpana International, Parakkat Resorts and Aiswaria are some of the business partners of this mega event.

