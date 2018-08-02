Home Entertainment

Tyler Posey opens up about 'Teen Wolf' reunion

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Tyler Posey, who played Scott McCall in "Teen Wolf", has opened up about whether or not he would want the show to be turned into a movie or not.

"For 'Teen Wolf', that's what I've said since the beginning of that show. I've always wanted to do that. So, I'm all for it," Posey said on Tuesday's episode of PeopleTV's "Chatter", reports people.com.

When asked about his relationships with his former co-stars, Posey explained they are all on pretty good terms.

"Absolutely, Dylan O'Brien is still one of my best friends," Posey said.

"We actually went to Comic-Con last weekend with each other. It was our first time we went without any obligations because 'Teen Wolf' is over, so we didn't have anything to promote," Posey continued.

"And, we went and partied and danced all night until five in the morning."

"I love the cast of 'Teen Wolf', and I try to keep in touch with them as much as possible. Dylan and I see each other all the time," Posey added.

