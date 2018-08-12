Home Entertainment

Karan Johar sarcastically shuts down trolls after 'nepotism' dig

The flick, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, will hit theatres in 2020. 

Director Karan Johar

By ANI

MUMBAI: Days after announcing the cast of upcoming Bollywood movie 'Takht', Karan Johar was once again a subject for social media trolls, who criticised him for harbouring nepotism in the film industry.

However, Johar was in no mood to let them pass and took to sarcasm to give fitting replies to the comments made.

A Twitter user took a dig at Johar for favouring close friends and family, to which Johar said: "You must stop immediately or the world will come to a drastic end!"

In response to a second troll, he wrote, "Ma'm...your clever coinage is original and has a dash of humour but nothing can match your beautiful DP image! Hand on chin and looking at an undisclosed location...."

Johar's flick 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', completed 12 years on August 11. However, a number of social media users blamed Karan for promoting extra-marital affairs through the film.

"Hello uninformed person! You cannot promote something that is already a big hit!" Karan responded.

After directing the Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Karan will be donning the director's hat for 'Takht' after a gap of two years.

