ISLAMABAD: Veteran actor Qazi Wajid, a pioneer of Pakistan's radio industry, has passed away, the media reported on Monday.



DawnNews said the 87-year-old actor was admitted to a Karachi hospital with complaints of heart palpitations.



Said fellow actor Javed Sheikh: "I just heard the news and I can barely believe it. This is a great loss for the industry."



After remaining associated with the radio industry for 25 years, Wajid joined television in 1966. He was also a stage and film actor.



He was part of a number of Pakistan Television (PTV) classics including "Khuda Ki Basti". The role of Raja he played in it became the reason for his fame on television.

