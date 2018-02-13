MUMBAI: Singer-actor Zubeen Garg and actress Parineeta Borthakur , who have wrapped up shooting for the Assamese film titled "The Underworld", will share screen space in a movie again.



The two will be seen in another Assamese movie titled "The Murderer", to be directed and produced by Rajesh Jashpal.



"People have loved the pairing of Zubeen and Parineeta. They are like (superstar) Shah Rukh Khan and (actress) Kajol in the Assamese film industry. So I have cast them in my upcoming movie which will be a murder mystery," Jashpal said in a statement.



"And for the first time, Assamese veteran actor Nipon Goswami will share screen with his son Siddharth Goswami in my film. It is going to be special," he added.



Parineeta finds it a treat to work with Zubeen and Jashpal.



"I'm excited about it (the upcoming film). The year has been going good for me as my movie ('The Underworld') is about to release and I'm making announcement of my next film. I'm also going to be a part of an upcoming show called 'Bepannaah'," said the "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur" actress.



Zubeen, on the other hand, admits to being a fan of suspense thrillers.



"So being part of it ('The Murderer') is a treat. Rajesh and Parineeta are friends. I will get to spend time with my friends while shooting," said the star, who hails from Assam.

