MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music on Wednesday announced a new deal with the Warner Music Group (WMG) to bring the music companys new releases and extensive catalogue to India.



"We are thrilled to bring Warner Music's vast and eclectic international catalogue exclusively for Prime members in India. Our customers will enjoy listening to their favourite artistes from around the world.



"Music listeners can also enjoy their albums via curated playlists and stations for uninterrupted, ad-free streaming," Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Music, India, said in a statement.



The soon-to-be launched, ad-free streaming service, will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers in India at no additional cost.