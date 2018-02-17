NEW DELHI: One of the biggest style icons of Bollywood, Malaika Arora Khan, who is known for her serious love for fitness, has a body to die for.

Often seen sporting some of the best gym looks, she never fails to give us major fitness goals.

Talking about her regime, the 44-year-old emphasised the importance of being fit, maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle to achieve a long, hearty and healthy life.

“I love my fitness routine and I follow it religiously. Be it yoga, pilates or working out at the gym, I enjoy all kinds of fitness activities,” said the ‘Dabangg’ star.

The actress, on a regular basis, even gives her social media followers some fitness inspiration.