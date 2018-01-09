MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra's next Marathi production, "Firebrand", has gone on floors.

Set to be directed by Arunaraje Patil and backed by Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures, the work on the film started yesterday.

The 35-year-old actor-turned-producer took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"2018 is here and we've hit the ground running with our new Marathi production 'Firebrand' directed by the amazing @aruraje, which began filming yesterday.

"All the very best team @purplepebblepic @chopramadhu1 @sandy_bhargava," she wrote.

This would be Priyanka's second production venture in Marathi after the National Award-winning movie, "Ventilator".

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the film won three National Awards, including Best Director, Best Editing and Best Final Mixed Track.