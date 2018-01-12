KOLKATA: Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF), one of eastern India’s biggest movie production house, today said it is producing 25 big ticket films over the next three years by investing Rs 100 crore.

As part of the 25 films, film-maker Arindam Sil is set to make two detective films -- 'Asche Abar Shabor' and 'Byomkesh Gotro' -- while Sandip Ray will be back with his Feluda and 'Professor Shonku O El Dorado', bringing Satyajit Ray's iconic fictional scientist Professor Shonku to the big screen for the first time, SVF Director Srikant Mohta said in a statement.

The list also includes projects from the national award winning directors Srijit Mukherjee and Aparna Sen.

While Srijit is coming up with 'Uma', 'Kakababur Protyabarton' and 'Ek Je Chhilo Raja', Aparna Sen will be adapting the classic novel by Rabindranath Tagore Â– Ghare Baire, titled 'Ghare o Baire'.

As part of the project, film-maker Raj Chakraborty will be directing two of his most ambitious works -- Siraj Ud Daulah and Tong Ling.

Anjan Dutt will direct 'Finally Bhalobasha' and 'Ami Asbo Phire'.