THANE: A song composed by ten students of the city-based EuroSchool has been selected to feature among 23 songs for a German music album called Eine Welt (One World).

This is the only school from Asia, whose song will feature in the album.

The contest, which received 400 entries from across the globe, was organised by Engagement Global in association with the German Federal President's school development policy.

An official release by the school said, "EuroSchool Thane's song "Ich Bin Ich" (I am me) has been selected in German contest "Dein Song Fuer Eine Welt" (Your Song for One World), an initiative towards creating an album aimed at world peace and harmony." "The participants were required to create a song themed around global development – covering issues like racial discrimination, gender inequality and religious discrimination. The song was required to have original lyrics and voice composition. The participants were to abstain from voice enhancements," the statement added.

The selected student bands from across the globe were invited to Berlin, where they professionally recorded the song.

The album, which will have total 23 songs, is to be released by Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development later this year.

EuroSchool Thane Principal Rajani Pattabhiraman said, "Participating and winning the contest as the only Asian team, and the youngest as well, has indeed been a reflection of EuroSchool's philosophy of balanced schooling that encourages the right mix of academic learning and co-curricular development." The students who are part of the team are: Doorva Pant (11) and Vedanti Pravin Raut (11) from Grade 6, Khushi Paresh Vora (12) and Tanisha Prameet Savla (12) from Grade 7, Pravalika Gumma (12), Taniya Bamnodkar (13), Arya Mahesh Dhakate (13) and Aditya Divekar (13) from Grade 8, Urvi Thakurdesai (14) and Divya Jairam (14) from Grade 9.

The students and their German teacher Priyangu Savla learnt about the opportunity through a German newsletter.