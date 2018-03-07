KOLKATA: After her national award winning first film 'Nirbashito', director Churni Ganguly has now taken up the issue of social media affecting the lives of three individuals in 'Tarikh'.

Shooting for 'Tarikh', casting Raima Sen, Saswata Chatterjee and Ritwick Chakraborty, has already started in different parts of the city.

Churni said the story line of 'Tarikh' would touch on the impact of social media in our day to day lives and relationship.

As a whole Tarikh will show the bonding, complex relationship and real and impossible aspirations of people and how all these things have an impact on daily lives, she said emphasising that social media also played a significant part in shaping our relationship.

Talking about the cast, Churni said, "I am directing Raima and Ritwick for the first time and both are very good actors who have understood the nuances of characters."

"Saswata Chatterjee had also been cast in my earlier film 'Nirbashito' and everyone knows what kind of a versatile actor he is," she added.

Thank you so much for your warm response to the poster of our film, #Tarikh. I feel quite overwhelmed... And I promise to get back to each of you, to thank you personally, once I am through with this crazy last leg of the schedule. pic.twitter.com/YV24nbhucI — Churni Ganguly (@utterlyChurni) March 2, 2018

Raima's character 'Ira' goes through ups and downs after a personal tragedy but with her resilience she rediscovers her life, Churni said adding like earlier 'Nirbashito', 'Tarikh' also touched on the issue of a woman's battle in life.

Churni's director-actor husband Kaushik Ganguly, who had got multiple national awards for his directorial works, June Malia and eminent danseuse Aloknanda Roy among others are also playing roles in the film.

The film's first look poster has the image of Facebook.

Kaushik said he followed the words of director during shoots and he was happy with the way she was executing the shoots.

Nirbashito, released in 2015, was inspired by the life of internationally famed Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin during exile.

It won two National Awards (best Bengali film and sound designer trophy) in 2015.

"Nirbashito is inspired by the solitary life of the author and her relation with her pet cat and in no way can be called a biopic," Churni, an established actress in Bengali cinema, had said after the release.